Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Closure of popular wilderness area extended because of fires

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

U.S. Forest Service officials have extended the closure of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness as Minnesota's largest wildfire doubled in size.

The Greenwood Lake fire burning in the Superior National Forest in northeastern Minnesota grew to about 30 square miles (77 square kilometers) Monday, and four new smaller fires ignited within the BWCA.

Officials decided to keep the popular wilderness closed another week, to Sept. 3, dealing a blow to tourists who spent months planning their trips there and to the outfitters and other businesses in the 1 million-acre wilderness.

There are now 13 fires burning in the Superior National Forest, although not all are being actively fought and some have been contained, the Star Tribune reported. The Petit, Gabi, Rice Bay and Second Creek fires started Monday in the BWCA.

Several fires caused by lightning have burned in the wilderness during this summer’s drought conditions, while the much bigger Greenwood Lake fire just to the south has forced the evacuation of about 280 homes and cabins since it was spotted Aug. 15 about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southwest of the town of Isabella.

Forest officials have also kept a nervous eye on fires burning just across the Canadian border, in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park, which led them to close some parts of the Boundary Waters north of Ely earlier this summer.

But when the so-called John Ek fire took off late last week, forest officials decided to close the entire wilderness area as a precaution. They said that fire and the Greenwood Lake fire had stretched their resources too thin to ensure the safety of paddlers and campers.

More than 400 crew members are fighting the forest fires.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

225K+
Followers
104K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Wilderness Area#Lake Fire#Drought#U S Forest Service#The Star Tribune#Bwca#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
bluemountaineagle.com

Black Butte Fire area closure reduced

Malheur National Forest fire staff reduced the area closure around the Black Butte Fire. Forest visitors are asked to use caution when recreating in the area. There will be fire traffic for the next few weeks. Visitors are also reminded that the Malheur National Forest is at Phase C of Public Use Restrictions and extreme fire danger.
Public SafetyEly Echo

Closure area for Greenwood Fire expands north to BWCA

U.S. Forest Service posts new closure map that extends into BWCA for Greenwood Fire. In addition to more road closures, sections of the Prospector ATV Trail are also closed. EMERGENCY CLOSURE ORDER OF THE FOREST SUPERVISOR RESTRICTING OCCUPANCY AND USE, TO WIT: SUPERIOR NATIONAL FOREST. Going into or being upon...
Arlee, MTvalleyjournal.net

Wilderness fire continues to grow near Arlee

ARLEE — The lightning-caused Crooks fire has burned 1,130 acres in the wilderness area located 10 air miles east of Arlee since it started on July 21. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire reported that the fire was 0 percent contained as of Monday, Aug. 16. The fire is burning deep in the wilderness with no structures threatened and no evacuations in effect. St. Mary’s Lake to the North Fork is closed. The main Jocko Road, 1000 Road, is closed at the 3000 Road junction.
WTIP

BWCA closure extended to early September

Superior National Forest officials confirmed with WTIP Tuesday they have extended the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closure through at least Friday, Sept. 3. Tofte District Ranger Ellen Bogardus-Szymaniak confirmed the closure extension. The choice to keep the BWCA closed for at least another week was widely expected. “We considered...
Lifestyleboreal.org

Boundary Waters Canoe Area closure extended until September 3

BWCAW permits have been cancelled and refunded through September 3. Yesterday alone we had four new fires start in the wilderness. The Forest has decided it is not yet safe to open up the wilderness or divert resources from firefighting. Photo: Boreal file. From WDIO-TV - August 24, 2021. The...
Greenwood, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Fire in the wilderness a positive for wildlife who live there

As the Greenwood fire threatened to spread to historic proportions this week, ecologists couldn't help but think of a vivid silver lining for moose, bear, grouse and other critters. Especially for moose, listed in 2013 as a Minnesota species of special concern, the giant fire disturbance in Lake County will...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Away from cabins and homes, wildfires rejuvenate forest

Weeks from now, or maybe months, when the smoke finally clears and the last yellow-shirted firefighter goes home and the trauma of lost property settles in, many Northlanders will remember the fires of 2021 as a terrible thing, as devastation and destruction. That’s certainly the case for anyone who lost...
LifestylePost-Journal

Kinzua Dam Area A Popular Destination

A popular summertime destination is the Kinzua Dam Recreational Area, which includes the Kinzua Beach. Visitors benefit from the fresh air, family time, and exercise the beach provides as you swim, beach, picnic, hike, or set off in a kayak. It’s a place that feeds the mind, spirit, and soul and recent visitors explain why.
Douglas County, NVRecord-Courier

Highway 50 closure extended east to Meyers Junction

An evacuation order for the Caldor Fire has been extended east from Twin Bridges to Echo Summit and from Highway 50 south to the Alpine County line, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has issued the following evacuation warnings:. • Christmas Valley from Highway 89...
Cottonwood, AZSignalsAZ

Riverfront Park Closure Extended

The following is an important message from the City of Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department. Due to recent rainfall, the Verde River and other waterways within the region have experienced flooding. As a result of this flooding, water has overflowed into the city’s Riverfront Park area. Currently, the disc golf...

Comments / 0

Community Policy