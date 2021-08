NORWOOD PARK — After more than a year of being closed, popular Polish restaurant and buffet Red Apple is ready to welcome back diners. The buffet at 6474 N. Milwaukee Ave., which has been in the neighborhood for 30 years, has been closed due to the pandemic since March 2020. But customers who have been begging the owners to reopen can breathe a sigh of relief: The Red Apple reopens Saturday for weekend service and will be open weekdays by appointment only for large parties.