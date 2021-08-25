Large amount of fentanyl found following rear-end vehicle crash in Culpeper
Culpeper Police seized more than 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl mixed with heroin following a rear-end traffic accident Monday afternoon on Orange Road. A man and woman from Maryland are being held in the local jail and a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle with them was taken by the Department of Social Services, Capt. Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department told the Culpeper Town Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.dailyprogress.com
Comments / 0