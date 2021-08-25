Cancel
Culpeper, VA

Large amount of fentanyl found following rear-end vehicle crash in Culpeper

By Allison Brophy Champion Culpeper Star-Exponent
Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCulpeper Police seized more than 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl mixed with heroin following a rear-end traffic accident Monday afternoon on Orange Road. A man and woman from Maryland are being held in the local jail and a 5-month-old baby in the vehicle with them was taken by the Department of Social Services, Capt. Tim Chilton of the Culpeper Police Department told the Culpeper Town Council Public Safety Committee Tuesday morning.

