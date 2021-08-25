Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane announces he is to stay at Tottenham this summer after failed Man City bids

By Zinny Boswell
SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Kane has announced he will stay at Tottenham this summer after a move to Manchester City failed to materialise. Kane, who has three years left on his Spurs deal, had asked to leave the club this summer in search of silverware, but appears to have softened his stance following a long summer of negotiations between City and Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Spurs#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Harry Kane 'increasingly LIKELY' to stay at Tottenham this summer as Daniel Levy 'digs in' to ward off interest... with Man City believed to have 'left it too late' to secure striker

Manchester City's hopes of landing £150million-rated striker Harry Kane before the end of the window have reportedly been dealt a major blow. The Sunday Times report that Kane, 28, is now increasingly likely to remain at Tottenham for at least one more season. Chairman Daniel Levy is believed to be...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Harry Kane accuses Daniel Levy of broken promises after Man City bid £125m but chairman blocks talks over a deal, as Tottenham star insists holiday row was NOT his fault and hopes to get fans onside

Harry Kane believes chairman Daniel Levy has broken a promise to let him leave Tottenham this summer. Sources close to the England captain insist he will continue to give everything to Spurs, despite feeling that the club have not matched his ambitions. Kane's camp claim it was agreed he would...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

BREAKING NEWS: Tottenham leave Harry Kane AT HOME as they fly to Portugal for their Europa Conference League tie after he accused chairman Daniel Levy of broken promises for rejecting £125m bid from Man City and despite his return to training

Tottenham have left Harry Kane at home for their Europa League Conference trip to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira as speculation continues to swirl around his future at the club. The club's star forward has not played for the team under new boss Nuno Espirito Santo after returning from a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham

Manchester City playmaker Bernardo Silva has no interest in joining Tottenham Hotspur. Silva's name has been mentioned in a potential player-plus-cash deal involving Spurs striker Harry Kane. The Portuguese is facing a difficult season after Pep Guardiola added fellow attacking midfielder Jack Grealish for £100m. While Silva is open to...
Premier LeagueESPN

Transfer deadline looms with Coutinho, Icardi, Bellerin, Bernardo Silva among players who need a move

The transfer window deadline in Europe has is just under two weeks away and clubs are busy putting the finishing touches to their squads for the new season. However, while there have been some big-money moves already (Man City dropping £100m to land Jack Grealish, Chelsea spending £97.5m to sign Romelu Lukaku and Man United parting with £73m for Jadon Sancho), even in the face of the financial issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the elite clubs are still struggling to move on players to balance the books.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Watford in talks to sign Moussa Sissoko from Tottenham

Watford are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko. The 32-year-old is not part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans at Spurs and the PA news agency understands there is confidence a permanent deal can be struck before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.Sissoko, who represented France at Euro 2016, has two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.He joined Spurs in 2016 as their club-record signing following a £30million move from Newcastle and has played 202 times, scoring five goals.The box-to-box midfielder played an integral role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2018/19 while he was also part of the team that challenged for the Carabao Cup and Premier League.He would provide good experience to the Hornets team as they return to the top tier following promotion from the Championship last term.His possible departure marks another step in Tottenham’s rebuild as he looks set to follow Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Toby Alderweireld out of the door at Spurs.The clubs meet on Sunday in the Premier League as Watford visit north London.
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham confirm signing of Pape Matar Sarr

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of midfielder Pape Matar Sarr from Metz. The 18-year-old will return to the French club for the 2021/22 season. Sarr is a Senegal international and has already been capped twice at senior level. He has played 28 times for Metz's first team since making his debut in November 2020.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Pep Guardiola gives information on Manchester City striker plans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola doesn’t feel the club will sign a new striker before Tuesday’s transfer deadline. Ever since Harry Kane expressed his desire of leaving Tottenham Hotspur earlier this summer, the Sky Blues’ hopes of landing an established number 9 to replace club legend, Sergio Aguero, have taken a massive hit. After weeks and months of negotiations, including a £100million bid being rejected by Tottenham in July as chairman Daniel Levy wanted upwards of £150million, Kane announced on social media that’ll he be staying with the north London club for the foreseeable future.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Arteta, Aubameyang sorry for Arsenal defeat

The way the Arsenal players reacted towards their fans at the full time whistle at Manchester City said it all, as Mikel Arteta is under huge pressure after a horrendous start to the season. Arteta has now overseen three-straight defeats without scoring to start the league season, as Arsenal have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy