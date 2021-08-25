Cancel
AllSteelers Talk: Steelers' Plan After Waiving Antoine Brooks Jr.

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers shocked many when they waived/injured cornerback Antoine Brooks Jr. What does the move mean for their defense this season?

Without Brooks, the Steelers could be forced to rely on their best option at nickelback, but nothing is solved even with that move. This defense now has things to figure out before Week 1.

Mike Tomlin is a genius. You'll want to hear this new Tomlinism.

Who's your surprise player to make the 53-man roster? The Steelers have a few names who could sneak their way onto the active team this season. Just don't ask Noah, he's been living in the past all week.

When should fans expect T.J. Watt's contract extension to be done? With one preseason game remaining, there's an idea of when the two sides will announce the deal.

Find AllSteelers Talk clips and updates on YouTube and Twitter.

Who's Faster, James Pierre or Lamar Jackson?

