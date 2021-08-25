Cancel
Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

By Kevin Patra
NFL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin King felt like persona non grata in Green Bay following his struggles in the Packers' NFC Championship Game loss to Tampa Bay. Those struggles included getting beaten by Mike Evans for a TD, infamously being burned deep by ﻿Scott Miller﻿ on a 39-yard TD late in the first half that turned the tide of the game, and getting called for a pass interference penalty that essentially ended the game.

