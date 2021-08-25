Packers CB Kevin King not running from past 'failures': 'It's a learning experience'

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King faced a pool of reporters on Tuesday for the first time since his nightmare performance in the NFC Championship game last January. King is on a one-year deal with the Packers. Many were surprised they opted to bring back the corner for many reasons — in particular, lackluster performances and injury concerns. That’s all in the past now, though. King is back, and he seems well aware that this could be his last real shot to stick around for the long run in the NFL. With that in mind, health is wealth for King this season.