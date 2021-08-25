Cancel
Sony Michel Traded To LA Rams

By Evan Crowell
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 4 days ago

Running back Sony Michel has been traded from the New England Patriots to the Los Angeles Rams, per Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Patriots sent Michel to the Rams in exchange for two draft picks, a fifth-rounder and a sixth-rounder.

Michel immediately becomes much needed depth and talent at the running back position in Los Angeles. The Rams have suffered a slew of injuries and needed a stopgap. Michel will be able to come in and play all three downs right away, and should benefit from solid offensive line play.

He was originally drafted by the Patriots in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft, No. 31 overall. In his rookie season Michel totaled 931 rushing and six touchdowns, which would ultimately end up being his best year as a pro.

He had a solid sophomore season, running for 912 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the bell cow in New England, but suffered a number of injuries in his third year that limited him to nine games. Rookie running back Damien Harris took the job in his absence, and ever since Michel has been the odd man out.

Michel is only 26 years old right now and should have plenty of good football ahead of him. The Rams are Super Bowl hopefuls this year, so Michel should see plenty of opportunities.

He also gets to play with an elite offensive play caller and an established veteran quarterback. Head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford figure to be one of the more prolific play caller and quarterback duos this year, which should make Michel's job easier.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
