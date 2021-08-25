Worst Coaches & Coordinators For Tight Ends (2021 Fantasy Football)

In the fantasy football world, one of the most underrated aspects to look at is each team’s coaching tendencies. After looking at the best coaches and worst coaches for running backs last month, as well as the best coaches and worst coaches for wide receivers earlier this month, this article will look at the worst coaches for tight ends. To start, we will look at which coaches provide the fewest overall opportunities (targets) to the position. Then, after looking at the coaches that provide the fewest opportunities overall, we will dive more specifically into the worst coaches for tight ends depending on your league’s scoring settings (standard, 0.5 PPR, PPR). Without further ado, let’s dive in!