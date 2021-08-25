Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Worst Coaches & Coordinators For Tight Ends (2021 Fantasy Football)

By Eli Grabanski
fantasypros.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the fantasy football world, one of the most underrated aspects to look at is each team’s coaching tendencies. After looking at the best coaches and worst coaches for running backs last month, as well as the best coaches and worst coaches for wide receivers earlier this month, this article will look at the worst coaches for tight ends. To start, we will look at which coaches provide the fewest overall opportunities (targets) to the position. Then, after looking at the coaches that provide the fewest opportunities overall, we will dive more specifically into the worst coaches for tight ends depending on your league’s scoring settings (standard, 0.5 PPR, PPR). Without further ado, let’s dive in!

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ppr#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals#The Carolina Panthers#Cincinnati Bengals Hc#Las Vegas Raiders Hc#Oc Hc#Eagles Oc#Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hc#Chargers Oc Joe Lombardi#Bills Oc Brian Daboll#Lions Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLthespun.com

Seattle Seahawks TE Reportedly Suffers Broken Foot

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of depth at numerous positions heading into the 2021 season. But an injury to one potential breakout player could damage their TE depth. According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Seahawks TE Colby Parkinson will be out “for an extended stretch” after suffering a broken foot. Worse still, it’s an injury to the same area where he suffered damage last year.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Julian Edelman Responds To Tom Brady’s ‘Recruitment’ Attempt

Had it not been for a weak cell phone plan, Julian Edelman might be in the midst of training camp with the Buccaneers. Edelman was among the former New England Patriots “recruited” by Tom Brady in a promotional video for the “Madden NFL 22” video game. Brady’s “Come Play in Tampa Bay” plan was unsuccessful, as he wasn’t able to convince a single one of his ex-teammates to join the 2021 Bucs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Travis Kelce, George Kittle lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers lead my Top 25 tight end rankings for the 2021 fantasy football season. Darren Waller, Mark Andrews, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki and Kyle Pitts are among my other top tight end options. Many leagues don't require starting a tight end, but this list can help you determine whom to select in your draft if your lineup features a tight end slot.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Quarterback Trade Rumors

Will we get a blockbuster quarterback trade right before the start of the NFL’s 2021 regular season? It’s looking more likely. On Saturday, multiple reports surfaced, indicating growing chatter of a blockbuster quarterback trade involving Deshaun Watson. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there are believed to be two...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions lose quarterback to injury during loss to Colts

On Friday night, the Detroit Lions played their final preseason game as they fell to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 27-17. But the Lions lost more than just the game as quarterback Tim Boyle injured the thumb on his throwing hand during the opening drive against the Colts. The play happened when Boyle appeared to hit his throwing hand on the helmet of Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL All-Pro Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Eagles announced the passing for a former standout on the defensive side of the ball. Charlie Johnson, a defensive lineman for the team in the late 1970’s passed away this week, according to a statement from the team. He was 69 years old. “The Eagles...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 Fantasy Football Busts At Running Back In 2021

The NFL season is nearly among us which means it’s time to evaluate the top five fantasy football running back busts in 2021. Multiple factors can categorize a player as a fantasy football bust. It could come down to draft capital, lack of talent surrounding the player, or too much talent in the backup role.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: The Deshaun Watson situation is thankfully over

To some, Deshaun Watson has been a white whale target for the Philadelphia Eagles. An objectively elite NFL quarterback who can make any throw, pick up yards with his legs, and run the show better than most, Watson is the kind of player who can keep a bad team competitive and could – at least in theory- make a good team into a legitimate championship contender, even if Bill O’Brian seldom afforded him that opportunity in Houston.
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy