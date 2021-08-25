Cancel
New York State Fair visitors find different ways to stay cool as the temperature rises this week

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
With the heat rising in New York this week, families are finding ways to keep themselves cool while they visit the Fair.

Some are staying in the shade, while parents Brice and Megan Walborn packed water bottles and bought things like dip and dots to keep their kids cool.

They also take frequent breaks in all the buildings.

Misting fans being carried around by fair-goers is another creative way people are staying cool.

Air conditioning can be found in four buildings at the Fair: the Expo Center, Center of Progress, the Art and Home Center, and the Eatery.

Water can also be found in the Expo Center.

