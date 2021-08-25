Cancel
U.S. Politics

US State Department Are In Discussions With Taliban On Future Control Of Kabul Airport

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Regarding the future control of the Kabul international airport, the US State Department informed that the United States is engaged in discussions with the Taliban. “A functioning state, a functioning economy, a government that has some semblance of a relationship with the rest of the world needs a functioning commercial airport,” said Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department. “As […]

U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

White House: US has capacity to evacuate remaining Americans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The United States has the capacity to evacuate the approximately 300 U.S. citizens remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave before President Joe Biden's Tuesday deadline, senior Biden administration officials said Sunday, as another U.S. drone strike against suspected Islamic State militants underscored the grave threat in the war's final days.
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US to host virtual meeting on Afghanistan: State Department

Washington DC [US], August 30 (ANI): The United States will hold a virtual meeting on Afghanistan on Monday (local time), informed the US State Department, adding that Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to give a public statement later on the same day. "On Monday, August 30, 2021, the...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

CIA Chief Held Secret Talks With Taliban Leader in Kabul, Says Report

CIA Director William Burns held secret in-person talks with the de facto leader of the Taliban on Monday as the U.S. raced to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, according to The Washington Post. In an exclusive report, the Post said that America’s top spy met Abdul Ghani Baradar in Kabul on Monday in what it described as “the highest-level face-to-face encounter between the Taliban and the Biden administration since the militants seized the Afghan capital.” It’s thought the discussions involved the rapidly approaching Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. military to complete its evacuation of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies from Kabul. President Joe Biden is under intense pressure from allies, including France and Britain, to push back next week’s evacuation deadline. The CIA declined to comment on the report.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Taliban to block Afghans' access to Kabul airport

In its second press conference since taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban on Tuesday called on the United States to stop "inviting" Afghans to flee the country and said it would block access to the Kabul airport. "Our people, our engineers, our doctors, professors, and those who have been educated. The...
WorldBBC

Afghanistan: Secret Kabul talks between CIA and Taliban - US media

The head of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) secretly met the leader of the Taliban in Kabul in Monday, sources have told US media. Neither the Taliban nor the CIA would confirm the reported meeting between William Burns and Mullah Baradar. US President Joe Biden has set a deadline...

