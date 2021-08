PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Students are heading back to school this month and with some districts facing a bus driver shortage, it could lead to more students walkers. That’s why AAA and PennDOT have teamed up to remind drivers to be cautious on the road. Schools like West View Elementary are considered walking schools, meaning the school doesn’t use buses for transportation. That’s just one reason PennDOT is stressing pedestrian safety as students head back to class. Law enforcement says they see people speeding way too often, especially in school zones. Since 2016, there have been 75 fatalities in Allegheny, Beaver and Lawrence...