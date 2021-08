Vice News caught heat from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, after posting a tweet claiming many Marines are Neo-Nazis following an attack on U.S. Marines in Afghanistan. On Thursday, Vice published an article titled "Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?" claiming that "anecdotal evidence" suggested that many members of the U.S. Marine Corps held extremist beliefs. The news site later shared the article with a tweet reading "While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps."