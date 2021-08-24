Cancel
Disney+ Releases Trailer For Billie Eilish Concert Fillm

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ dropped the first trailer for Billie Eilish’s concert film, Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles on Tuesday (Aug. 24th). According to a press release, the original cinematic concert experience will feature an intimate performance of every song in the album’s sequential order from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

