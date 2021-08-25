Cancel
O-Zone: Tackle football

By John Oehser
Jaguars.com
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Wish a speedy recovery for Travis. Where do we get our additional speed now?. You're referencing Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne Jr. being placed on injured reserve Tuesday – reportedly with a serious Lisfranc injury sustained in a Preseason Week 2 loss at New Orleans Monday. Because he was placed on IR before next week's cutdown to 53 players, the move ends Etienne's season. The Jaguars probably won't replace Etienne's speed this season – particularly not with a player of Etienne's talent level at running back. And they probably can't adequately replace Etienne as the hybrid running back/wide receiver that Head Coach Urban Meyer envisioned when selecting him No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer believed Etienne fit uniquely into what Meyer believes is a critical offensive role. It's a serious blow. Really serious.

O-Zone: Quick study

O-Zone: Not so funny

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence is a quick study – as you suggest. One important lesson would be to get rid of the ball or go to the hospital, his choice. In the NFL an incomplete pass (that is not grounding) is a fine play if a sack is the other option.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Not so funny

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Hopefully, Trevor Lawrence is a quick study – as you suggest. One important lesson would be to get rid of the ball or go to the hospital, his choice. In the NFL an incomplete pass (that is not grounding) is a fine play if a sack is the other option.
NFLJaguars.com

O-Zone: Different guys

JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Would Walker Little be able to pull at right guard? Are we still looking to put the best five on the field? Does that make us stronger?. Offensive line not unexpectedly remains a hot-button topic here in the O-Zone, and I'll address a couple of issues in that area here. One is the line as a whole was not awful Saturday in a 23-13 preseason-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns – and the line as a whole is not in crisis mode. I defer to former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli on matters of the offensive line when possible. His assessment after Saturday is that the line's interior is fine – and that includes right guard A.J. Cann, who was very good last season and who played well Saturday after allowing pressure on the first play that turned into a sack when rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence held the ball too long. The bigger issue, as many observers believe, remains with the tackles. Right tackle Jawaan Taylor struggled a bit Saturday, according to Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer – and Meyer said Monday left tackle Cam Robinson was OK Saturday. The overall question moving forward appears to be whether to move rookie tackle Walker Little to one of the tackle positions. While many observers are clamoring for that move, it's not as easy a decision as many observers would have you believe. While Little has big-time ability, Meyer on Monday said he struggled against the Browns – particularly with hand placement. Boselli had the same opinion Monday. The guess here is Little will get repetitions with the first-team soon. I don't know that that will happen this week. I don't get the idea it will be on the interior because Little hasn't worked much there.

