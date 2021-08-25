O-Zone: Tackle football
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. Wish a speedy recovery for Travis. Where do we get our additional speed now?. You're referencing Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne Jr. being placed on injured reserve Tuesday – reportedly with a serious Lisfranc injury sustained in a Preseason Week 2 loss at New Orleans Monday. Because he was placed on IR before next week's cutdown to 53 players, the move ends Etienne's season. The Jaguars probably won't replace Etienne's speed this season – particularly not with a player of Etienne's talent level at running back. And they probably can't adequately replace Etienne as the hybrid running back/wide receiver that Head Coach Urban Meyer envisioned when selecting him No. 25 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Meyer believed Etienne fit uniquely into what Meyer believes is a critical offensive role. It's a serious blow. Really serious.www.jaguars.com
Comments / 0