What does hybrid working mean for data centres?

Last year, a survey from IBM revealed that more than 80% of respondents either rarely worked from home or not at all before the pandemic. Today, the trend has reversed. More than half of the same respondents are now working from home, the majority of which will be using corporate IT equipment; however, some are using their personal devices. This shift is often without new security policies, tools or guidelines in place to help employees understand how to secure their devices properly and which processes to follow for managing sensitive data. This change in working practices has left employers worried about the increased risks of data breaches associated with the unique vulnerabilities of a distributed workforce.