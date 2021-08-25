5 Storylines for the 2021 ISL Season: Quick Return to Racing for Olympic Stars. The third season of the International Swimming League (ISL) begins this week, with a five-week series of short course meters meets to take place entirely in Naples, Italy. The 10 regular season meets will each involve four of the 10 teams in the league (each competing on four separate occasions), and the top six will automatically qualify for the semifinals. The remaining four teams will compete in the 11th meet, a “wildcard” match, and two of those four teams will then advance to the playoffs, scheduled for November in Eindhoven.