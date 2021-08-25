Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

5 Storylines for the 2021 ISL Season: Quick Return to Racing for Olympic Stars

By David Rieder
SwimInfo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 Storylines for the 2021 ISL Season: Quick Return to Racing for Olympic Stars. The third season of the International Swimming League (ISL) begins this week, with a five-week series of short course meters meets to take place entirely in Naples, Italy. The 10 regular season meets will each involve four of the 10 teams in the league (each competing on four separate occasions), and the top six will automatically qualify for the semifinals. The remaining four teams will compete in the 11th meet, a “wildcard” match, and two of those four teams will then advance to the playoffs, scheduled for November in Eindhoven.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kira Toussaint
Person
Kliment Kolesnikov
Person
Abbey Weitzeil
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Federica Pellegrini
Person
Daiya Seto
Person
Luke Greenbank
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Siobhan Haughey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isl#Swimming#Isl#Australians#The Cali Condors#The La Current#Energy Standard#British#Imers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Related
Sportsmediaite.com

WATCH: Black Lab Does Something No Human Could Do at the Olympics — Keep Up With Gold Medal-Winning Swimmer Caeleb Dressel

The fastest swimmer in the world, US Olympian Caeleb Dressel is fresh off an incredible performance at the Tokyo Games, winning five gold medals. With seven gold total golds from two Olympic games, Dressel is already back in the pool, training at the University of Florida. Trying to find formiddable competition to train against, Dressel was joined by his very talented black lab, Jane.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caeleb Dressel on his post-Olympics life, his next big event and teaching his dog to swim

Just four weeks after Caeleb Dressel climbed out of the pool for the final time at the Tokyo Olympics, he’s jumping back in the water for another competition. After bringing home five gold medals — one of five swimmers to ever do that in a single Games — the now-seven-time Olympic gold medalist will be in Naples, Italy this weekend for the start of the International Swimming League (ISL) season.
SportsSwimInfo

Caeleb Dressel Makes Post-Olympic Racing Return, Posts Impressive Quadruple at ISL in Naples

Caeleb Dressel Makes Post-Olympic Racing Return, Posts Impressive Quadruple at ISL in Naples. At the Tokyo Olympics, Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals, becoming just the third man after Mark Spitz and Michael Phelps to win individual gold in three different races. When he finished that meet, Dressel suggested he needed a break, and he spent the better part of August traveling the U.S. for media and sponsorship commitments and vacation. But as the 2021 ISL season kicked off this week in Naples, Italy, Dressel was there and in the pool, maybe not racing at absolute top form but putting up strong times and, of course, winning.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

ISL Match 2: Coleman Stewart’s World Record Leads Cali Condors Domination

ISL Match 2: Coleman Stewart’s World Record Leads Cali Condors Domination. On Day 1 of ISL Match 2, the Cali Condors announced their intention to stay atop the International Swimming League standings in Season 3. With Caeleb Dressel in form, Coleman Stewart firing off American records and an amazingly deep women’s contingent, the Condors asserted their early dominance.
CelebritiesNPR

Meet Olympic Power Couple Hunter Woodhall And Tara Davis

One notable member of Team USA's delegation is Hunter Woodhall, a 22-year-old sprinter with two Paralympic medals under his belt already. He's also the first double amputee to earn a Division I track and field scholarship. But you may know him better as one half of a track and field power couple.
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

Paralympic Games (Day 3 Women): Mallory Weggemann Leads USA in 200 IM; Jessica Long Claims 24th Medal

Paralympic Games (Day 3 Women): Mallory Weggemann Leads USA 1-2 in 200 Medley; Jessica Long Claims 24th Career Medal. It was a big night for United States women at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, with Mallory Weggemann and Ahalya Lettenberger leading the way for the Stars and Stripes. In the SM7 200-meter individual medley, Weggemann and Lettenberger put together a gold-silver finish, Weggemann’s title following an earlier win by American Robert Griswold on the men’s side.
Erie, PAeriereader.com

Live Racing at Presque Isle Downs & Casino - Lady Erie Stakes Race

Presque Isle Downs & Casino is excited to have Live Racing back every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in August! Join us on August 16th for our Lady Erie Stakes Day Pop-Up event during Live Racing! Enjoy giveaways, delicious food from Atacolypse Food Truck, mystery gifts and more! GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

ISL Season 3 Playoffs Set For Eindhoven In November, Final Slated For January

The International Swimming League's Season 3 playoff phase will take place in Eindhoven, Netherlands, with matches running November 11-28. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The International Swimming League (ISL) announced Monday that its Season 3 playoffs will take place in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with matches running November 11-28. Unlike...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Brazilian star Marta reinvigorated upon return to Orlando from Tokyo Olympics

In the days following Brazil’s penalty-kick loss in the Tokyo Olympics quarterfinals, Orlando Pride star Marta only wanted one thing — to get back onto the pitch. “For me, what helps me to go through a hard situation is to do what I love to do,” Marta said. “And that’s to play.” Marta featured in her fifth Olympics for Brazil this summer, but the team’s finish — a quarterfinal loss to Canada — ...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

ISL Solidarity Payments Drop, Prize Money Rises for 2021 Season

League MVP Caeleb Dressel (above middle) earned almost $300,000 in the 2020 ISL season, which was the most in the league. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The International Swimming League will reduce stipend payouts but increase prize money ahead of the 2021 season, the third in the history of the upstart team-focused league.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

Breaking Down the New ISL Gems and Stars Ranking System

The ISL is implementing a new GEMS and STARS ranking system to allow athletes, coaches, and fans to closely monitor event rankings. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. The ISL is implementing a new GEMS and STARS event ranking system for the upcoming 2021 season. All individual events that...
Swimming & SurfingSwimInfo

The Week That Was: Australia Not Sending Full Team to Short Course Worlds

The Week That Was sponsored by Suitmate. Over the past week, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect swimming as Swimming Australia announced it will cancel its Short Course Nationals and send a limited team to the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi. Also out of Australia, Chris Mooney, who just coached Kaylee McKeown to two Olympic gold medals, has taken a new job, and McKeown’s future is unknown, while the International Swimming League announced some new details about its soon-to-begin 2021 season.
CelebritiesPopculture

Sha'Carri Richardson Sets Racing Return Against Jamaican Champs From Olympics

Sha'Carri Richardson is getting ready to make a big return. The 21-year-old track star will be competing in the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Oregon this weekend and will face Team Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson, as mentioned by PEOPLE. The three Jamaican stars won gold, silver and bronze, respectively in the 100m final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Richardson was set to compete in the event before being suspended for a positive drug test.

Comments / 0

Community Policy