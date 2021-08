NBCUniversal has promoted Will Gonzalez to EVP and Chief Data Officer, Direct-to-Consumer, and will charge him with overseeing Peacock’s global data strategy. Gonzalez was part of the team that launched Peacock in 2020, as SVP, Decision Sciences. In his new role, Gonzalez will lead a team of of data scientists, data engineers, data governance and applied analytics professionals. The group will build data products to increase personalization and provide insights that can be used to guide product and programming decisions. Based in New York, he reports to Gidon Katz, president of Direct-to-Consumer. The data team will extend the approach in the U.S. to...