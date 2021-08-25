ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EDITORIAL: Keeping mask matters local

denvergazette.com
 2021-08-25

Cover picture for the articleColoradans are sharply divided over a lot of issues, so it’s no surprise they’re evenly split on the hot topic of the moment — whether to mask up their kids for school. As reported Thursday in The Gazette, a new survey conducted by Louisville-based political polling firm Magellan Strategies found 50...

denvergazette.com

idahoednews.org

Boise keeps mask mandate — for now

Boise School District trustees decided to keep their mask mandate in place — for now. After more than an hour of testimony and debate Monday night, trustees took no action on the mandate. The board was set to discuss lifting its mandate, based on meeting materials provided Friday. But...
BOISE, ID
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Highlands votes to keep mask policy in place

Highlands students will continue to wear masks through at least mid-January, regardless of an impending state Supreme Court ruling that could scrap the state mandate by Gov. Tom Wolf. The school board on Monday voted to keep masking policies in place for students, teachers and visitors on all district campuses...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Post-Star

GUEST EDITORIAL: Mask mandate serves a greater good

Gov. Kathy Hochul followed through on her vow to act if statistics on COVID-19 in New York did not show significant improvement. Hochul ordered a state mask mandate for indoor public spaces that begins Monday. It’s an appropriate response for a state in which the statewide seven-day average case rate...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Addison Independent

Editorial: Mask mandates put the responsibility where it belongs

Editorial: Mask mandates put the responsibility where it belongs. When Gov. Phil Scott proposed S.1, the law that authorizes Vermont cities and towns to establish their own masking requirements to protect citizens from a localized outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and its variants, the idea was to give local communities the option to take action when needed, rather than force all of Vermont’s 251 communities to do so in a statewide mandate.
BRISTOL, VT
State
Colorado State
Troy Record

Local reactions pour in following mask mandate announcement

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. According to the Democratic governor, the decision is based on the state’s weekly seven-day case rate as well as increasing hospitalizations. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective from Dec. 13, 2021, until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the State will re-evaluate based on current conditions.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
US News and World Report

Judge Keeps Tennessee Limits on School Mask Mandates Blocked

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a. law that sharply restricts public schools from requiring masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and forbids local officials from making decisions about quarantines. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw, noting that the law "offers no protection to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Truman will keep indoor mask policy to start 2022

Truman’s indoor mask mandate will still be in effect when students return for the Spring 2022 semester. The university announced Monday that it will keep the policy in effect and will review it on or before Jan. 28. Truman President Dr. Susan Thomas spoke about keeping the policy during Saturday’s...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Fremont Tribune

Two Nebraska towns have approved local abortion bans. Does it matter?

While debate over the right to abortion rages on the national stage and advocates prepare for battle at the state level, dozens of local governments have passed ordinances seeking to outlaw abortion locally, including two in Nebraska. The city of Blue Hill (population roughly 900) and village of Hayes Center...
NEBRASKA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed | Opinion

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whether driven to hang on to power, have access to money, or intoxicated by fame—when politicians say and do things that hurt and harm the people for their personal gain, it is greed of the most grievous kind. Greed? Yes, greed. Greed has many faces and is manifested in many ways. Whatever form of greed is in […] The post Some politicians deliberately sacrifice public health and safety for personal greed | Opinion appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MENTAL HEALTH
wwnytv.com

Local businesses react to state’s mask mandate

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The state’s mask mandate comes during the busy holiday shopping season. We checked how area business owners and leaders are taking the news. With snow on the ground and Christmas decorations out, Clayton businesses are excited for the holiday rush. In the midst of...
CLAYTON, NY
wbut.com

Most Local Schools Making Masks Optional

Local districts are making adjustments to their masking policy following a Supreme Court decision last week. On Friday, the court said the statewide school mask mandate was unconstitutional. Butler, South Butler, Moniteau and Karns City school districts have decided to make masks recommended but not required. However, they note that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
EatThis

Most People Catch COVID This Way, Experts Find

It's been almost two years since the world has completely changed thanks to COVID, and while we understand the virus more, people are still catching COVID and cases are spiking in certain areas. Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D. a physician-researcher and part of the Heroes of the COVID Crisis series, and Robert G. Lahita MD, Ph.D. ("Dr. Bob"), Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of the upcoming book Immunity Strong, who explained the five most common ways people are contracting COVID and how we can help avoid getting it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

