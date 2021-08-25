Special Prosecutor Appointed In Kansas City Police Shooting
A judge has approved a request by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate a fatal police shooting in Kansas City. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office has appointed Rachel Smith as special prosecutor to determine if the shooting of 31-year-old Malcolm Johnson in March was justified. She says her office had charged Johnson in a 2014 fatal shooting, and she was concerned that previous interaction with Johnson could be seen as a conflict of interest in the shooting investigation.www.kbia.org
Comments / 0