Luzerne County, PA

80 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County Wednesday; 3,622 statewide

Times Leader
 4 days ago
WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed Luzerne County with 80 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 841.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,576 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,254 cases and 489 deaths; Monroe County has 15,880 cases and 324 deaths.

The Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, there were 3,622 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

NOTE: A large file of 5,227 old test results dating back to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania are included in today’s case count, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,281,199.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 13–Aug. 19, stood at 6.9%.

Vaccination distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday, Aug. 25:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 65.1% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 12,060,033 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, Aug. 25.

• 5,902,230 people are fully vaccinated; with 10,115 vaccinations administered yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 17,380 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,617 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 462 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase again. The full 14-day moving average since the start of the pandemic can be found here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, there were 33 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 28,131 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance.

There are 5,090,279 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 29,959 of total cases have been among health care workers.

