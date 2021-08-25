Cancel
Presidential Election

Liberals Trounced in Hong Kong Law Society Council Elections

By ALM Staff
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong Law Society’s council member election results have been revealed, with liberal candidates all losing out. Winning by a wide margin were Jingtian & Gongcheng partner Jimmy Chan, Mayer Brown partner Tom Fu, Deacons partner Justin Yuen, Addleshaw Goddard partner Ronald Sum and incumbent Careen Wong. All five campaigned on the importance of professionalism and warned of losing self-regulatory power should the Law Society become overly politicised.

#Election#Hong Kong Law Society#Jingtian Gongcheng#The Law Society
