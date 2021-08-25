Liberals Trounced in Hong Kong Law Society Council Elections
Hong Kong Law Society’s council member election results have been revealed, with liberal candidates all losing out. Winning by a wide margin were Jingtian & Gongcheng partner Jimmy Chan, Mayer Brown partner Tom Fu, Deacons partner Justin Yuen, Addleshaw Goddard partner Ronald Sum and incumbent Careen Wong. All five campaigned on the importance of professionalism and warned of losing self-regulatory power should the Law Society become overly politicised.www.law.com
