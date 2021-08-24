Airbnb to help house up to 20,000 Afghan refugees
Company’s charitable arm will work with hosts willing to offer spaces, but has yet to say where or for how long. Airbnb will help house up to 20,000 Afghan refugees, the company has announced, as part of its Airbnb.org charitable arm. The company will coordinate with Airbnb hosts who want to offer their homes to refugees for free, or at a discounted rate, with the charitable organisation picking up the rest of the bill, as well as any other operational expenditures. The Airbnb co-founder and chief executive, Brian Chesky, will also fund the effort.themediatimes.com
