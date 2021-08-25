Cancel
BENSON: Our country’s security is rapidly diminishing

Union-Recorder
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA serious question comes to my mind: Why aren’t the Republicans in the Senate and some of the Democrats not impeaching Pres. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for breaking the laws of our country? Not abiding by the Constitution and not protecting the American people puts the citizens at risk. Their actions are deliberate. They are letting illegal aliens come over the border. While some of the people are coming over they are getting raped by the Cartels. More than a million illegal aliens coming over the border are being placed in our states. Some have coronavirus that is being spread over our states. Some legal aliens are bringing in drugs that are devastating our country. There are gangs entering our country. This is a very dangerous situation for the American people. It could be a threat to our homeland security. To me, our security is rapidly being diminished in our country with the leadership of Biden and Harris. If Pres. Trump did what Biden and Harris are doing, the Democrats would have tried to impeach Trump immediately. Biden should go back with Pres. Trump’s actions. Pres. Trump made our country strong and safe in many ways — just to write a few — by effectively closing the border and working with the Mexican border patrol. Trump also worked security-wise with countries.

