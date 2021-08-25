Reputation Expands Leadership Bench with Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon
Seasoned global partnerships leader appointed to newly-created executive role at a time of unprecedented growth. Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team by hiring the organization’s first-ever Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon. In this newly-created role, Nixon will draw upon his 25+ years of enterprise technology experience to scale Reputation’s thriving global partner organization. This comes as the organization continues to experience accelerated growth, including expansion across Europe and Asia.martechseries.com
