Business

Reputation Expands Leadership Bench with Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeasoned global partnerships leader appointed to newly-created executive role at a time of unprecedented growth. Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team by hiring the organization’s first-ever Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon. In this newly-created role, Nixon will draw upon his 25+ years of enterprise technology experience to scale Reputation’s thriving global partner organization. This comes as the organization continues to experience accelerated growth, including expansion across Europe and Asia.

