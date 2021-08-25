Cancel
Business

iClick Interactive Asia Announces to Increase Share Repurchase Program by $10 Million

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced its board of directors has approved to upsize the share repurchase program announced on December 10, 2020 by US$10 million from US$15 million to US$25 million. As a result, the company may purchase its own ADSs with an aggregate value of up to US$25 million from December 30, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

