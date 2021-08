Tiffany Xingyu Wang, Chief Strategy Officer at Spectrum Labs and Co-Founder of the Think Tank Oasis Consortium. Over 150 years ago, America started to see a fast population shift from farmlands to cities. The supply of packaged food became a rapidly growing industry. A young entrepreneur aspired to build a branded empire with his food company. He wanted his customers to see what they were buying. He became what he was known for, food that consumers can trust — the cleanest and healthiest ketchup. He introduced clear glass bottles and ingredient labeling, which no one was doing and no regulation was imposing. These methods have become standard practices today.