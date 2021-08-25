Lindsey Gladden Joins Zappi from Keurig Dr Pepper to Lead Shopper Pillar
Gladden brings over a decade of insights experience to the company’s product management team. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, announced that Lindsey Gladden has joined the company as senior product manager. An experienced consumer insights professional, she will be responsible for building Zappi’s shopper insights pillar and designing solutions that help companies create better shopping experiences that drive action.martechseries.com
