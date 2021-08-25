Time to Take Another Look at Master Data Management: Ventana Research

New Report Clears Data Misperceptions and Advises Data Leaders on What to Demand from MDM Solutions. A new independent report from Ventana Research chronicles the evolution of Master Data Management (MDM) and underscores the category’s accelerated transformation over the past two years. Time to Take Another Look at MDM puts MDM hesitancy in context and explains why mastering multi-domain data must be part of your IT strategy for today’s cloud-based business applications. Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Officers, Enterprise Architects, Data Governance Analysts, Data Stewards, Master Data Management Leads, and other data professionals will benefit most from reading this report. Time to Take Another Look at MDM is available to the MDM community and all interested parties courtesy of Reltio.