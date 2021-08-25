Cancel
Time to Take Another Look at Master Data Management: Ventana Research

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Report Clears Data Misperceptions and Advises Data Leaders on What to Demand from MDM Solutions. A new independent report from Ventana Research chronicles the evolution of Master Data Management (MDM) and underscores the category’s accelerated transformation over the past two years. Time to Take Another Look at MDM puts MDM hesitancy in context and explains why mastering multi-domain data must be part of your IT strategy for today’s cloud-based business applications. Chief Data Officers, Chief Information Officers, Enterprise Architects, Data Governance Analysts, Data Stewards, Master Data Management Leads, and other data professionals will benefit most from reading this report. Time to Take Another Look at MDM is available to the MDM community and all interested parties courtesy of Reltio.

Related
TechnologyAviation Week

WEBINAR: Managing Data to Optimize Efficiencies

In this webinar attendees will learn how connectivity enables data to improve efficiencies in flight operations, financial budgeting and resource management. Any professional involved in operating/managing a flight department, flight trip planning and scheduling, aircraft management and budgeting, maintenance, or working in the cabin or on the flight deck will benefit from attending the webinar. The content is suitable for operators. aircraft managers, corporate flight departments, and government.
Businessmartechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Accelerates Product Innovation with Top Engineering Appointments

Names Song Du as SVP Product Engineering and Gerald Mui as VP of Data Engineering. Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of two new senior leaders to drive its engineering efforts and accelerate innovation. Gerald Mui has joined the company as VP of Data Engineering and Song Du will join as SVP, Product Engineering effective September 1, 2021. Based in New York, both will report directly to IAS Chief Technology Officer, Tony Lucia.
Technologytheregister.com

Take these three steps to unify and manage your data

Sponsored Do you ever get the feeling that you're working for your data, rather than the other way around? Many on-premises data architectures have built up gradually over the years, creating a disjointed set of silos. It all works, but you probably don't want to prod it too hard. These...
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...
JobsAxios

Digital Product Manager – User Experience

Barings’ is seeking a product manager to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on User Experience. The mission of this team is to build and enhance business capabilities through digital means by partnering with business units and technology teams to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain.
SoftwareEETimes.com

EDA in the Cloud Will be Key to Rapid Innovative SoC Design

Simultaneous mega-trends are shaping multiple industries from aerospace and defense, automotive and high-tech to healthcare and others. These include 5G, autonomous vehicles, industrial internet of things (IIoT), electrification, hyperscale computing and artificial intelligence / machine learning (AI/ML). Add cloud to the mix, and we have another generational disruption that has driven business over the past decade and been further accelerated by our current global situation, changing the way we work, live, communicate and entertain. Cloud opportunities go far beyond flexible ubiquitous access.
Dallas, TXmartechseries.com

Amplifi Announces Global Partnership With Redpoint Global

As customer expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher daily, combining quality customer data with leading CDP technology is a must. As customers’ expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher every day, combining high-quality customer data with leading Customer Data Platform technology is a must, Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is delighted to announce its first truly global partnership with Redpoint Global to bring combined expertise and experience around customer data to enterprises in North America and EMEA.
Technologymartechseries.com

Neustar and Dynata Partner to Power People-Based Marketing Free of the Risks of Data Deprecation

Neustar Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced a partnership with Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data and insights platform. Dynata provides Neustar Second-Party Data Marketplace clients direct access to an extensive library of fully permissioned, first-party survey data covering the unique habits, preferences, and attitudes of over 62 million consumers worldwide. When combined with Neustar’s expansive consumer data and identity graph, Dynata’s consumer research data provides marketers with the audience insight and reach they need to improve marketing’s impact on sales and customer experience.
SoftwarePosted by
Black Enterprise

7 Tips to Use AI to Acquire and Retain Customers

Artificial Intelligence (AI) mimics the cognitive functions of the human mind, particularly in learning and problem-solving. Many of the apps that we use today are powered by AI. From voice-activated virtual assistants to e-commerce, AI applications are everywhere. With the advancements in AI technology and access to big data, companies...
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

MarTech Breakthrough names ON24 the best event management platform and leading independent research firm identifies ON24 as a growth stage B2B content engagement solution. ON24 announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

Gartner Says Executive Leaders Must Act Now in Evaluating 7 Trends for an Effective Strategic Planning Process

Function-Specific Strategic Planning Templates Are Available for Complimentary Download. While many long term plans were put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive leaders should act now in implementing a strategic planning process for future revenue growth, according to Gartner, Inc. Organizations must actively prepare to respond to future disruptions...
Softwareaithority.com

Is Your Data Ready to Fulfill the Promise of AI?

We hear about artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) everywhere. As the computing power to process massive amounts of data becomes technically realistic and affordable, AI and ML are powering everything from our Alexa and Siri digital assistants and recommendations on Netflix, to decision-making processes for autonomous vehicles and precision agriculture.
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Use Surveys to Measure, Track, and Optimize Previously Hard-to-track Channels

Spot Trender, a leader in advertising testing and consumer insights, partnered with Bottle Rocket and Eicoff to launch a research study on customer acquisition and retention. Bottle Rocket is a leading experience consultancy that provides business strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business resuts and solve unmet needs. Eicoff is a full-service performance advertising agency that leverages the power of television and audio to drive conversion and grow sales. Both organizations are a part of Ogilvy Experience.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

The real-life skill set that data scientists must master

Empirical definition: A set of processes that convert raw data into actionable answers to business questions [1]. Real-world definition: a set of code/documentation files that transform the process from raw data to the final result. These files extend in several purposes and formats, such as main code, supporting packages, code annotation, documentation, pipeline process flowcharts, … From the name, you might seed some light on what they are and how they support you.
Technologymartechseries.com

TIBCO Named a Leader in Augmented BI by Top Independent Research Firm

TIBCO Receives Highest Possible Scores in Natural Language Query, Cloud Connectivity and Hybrid Environments, and Four Other Criteria. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in enterprise data, empowers its customers to connect, unify, and confidently predict business outcomes, solving the world’s most complex data-driven challenges. Today, TIBCO announced it was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Augmented BI Platforms, Q3 2021 report. The study analyzes vendors’ strengths in augmented business intelligence (BI), evaluating companies through rigorous research across 25 criteria.
Softwaremartechseries.com

RingCentral Announces Innovations to Supercharge Enterprise Communications and Hybrid Work

RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced a range of new capabilities to help organizations run and grow their business by enabling employees to communicate and collaborate effectively, securely, and productively from anywhere. Nat Natarajan, executive vice president, Products...
Cell PhonesTech Times

Custom Voice Assistants - The Evolving Role in the Digital Era

Voice technology continues to evolve in the digital era bringing solutions to different users in our world today. Digital voice assistants or voice apps are quality solutions with this technology, which has been around for over a decade now. Companies are slowly realizing the value of voice strategies and are trying to implement voice apps in their operations.

