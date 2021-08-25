Plannuh Launches Free Marketing Plan Builder
Online, interactive Marketing Plan Builder includes best practices recommendations, examples, and the ability to export into a presentation format. Plannuh Inc., makers of the first marketing leadership application for proving and improving the business value of marketing, announced a free online Marketing Plan Builder. Imbued with best practices, the Marketing Plan Builder helps marketers incorporate their goals, strategy, campaigns and measurement to achieve operational marketing excellence.martechseries.com
