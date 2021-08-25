Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Plannuh Launches Free Marketing Plan Builder

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline, interactive Marketing Plan Builder includes best practices recommendations, examples, and the ability to export into a presentation format. Plannuh Inc., makers of the first marketing leadership application for proving and improving the business value of marketing, announced a free online Marketing Plan Builder. Imbued with best practices, the Marketing Plan Builder helps marketers incorporate their goals, strategy, campaigns and measurement to achieve operational marketing excellence.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Marketing#Marketing Plan#Marketing Campaign#Marketing Strategies#Plannuh Inc#Saas#Target#Product#Testing Metrics#Ui#Marketing Technology News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
BusinessThrive Global

Justin Marcucci Of Endava: “Data is the fuel of the digital future”

Most businesses fail to capture, analyze, and leverage all the data their products generate. In the digital future, businesses will need to have flexible and immediate access to all their user data and build products that use that data to hyper-personalize their customer experiences — not just displaying a user’s preferences, but making contextually accurate decisions on their behalf.
Businessmartechseries.com

TechGuilds Becomes a Sitecore Gold Partner

TechGuilds Consulting Inc. achieves Sitecore Gold Partner status as an acknowledgement by Sitecore of their dedication to delivering amazing digital experiences. TechGuilds Consulting Inc. is proud to announce achieving Sitecore’s Gold Tier Partnership. This marks a significant development in TechGuilds’ evolution as an independent Sitecore implementation partner and is the culmination of years of sustained dedication and hard work by its team of passionate Sitecore professionals.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Taboola and DoubleVerify Partner on Brand Safety and Suitability Targeting Controls

Taboola, a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced a partnership with DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics. With this launch, Taboola’s advertiser partners, including performance marketers, brands and media...
Businessmartechseries.com

OneTag Grows US Team and Adds Robin Skrzypek On Global Business Development

OneTag, the innovative end-to-end programmatic AdTech company, today announced the appointment of Robin Skrzypek as Director of Business Development. As Director of Business Development, Skrzypek is responsible for the development of strategic publisher relationships and helping to facilitate the company’s North American expansion. “Robin is a strategic thinker with deep...
Technologymartechseries.com

CoinDesk Positions Itself for Long-Term Growth With Migration To Arc XP

Arc XP, a leading digital experience platform, announced that CoinDesk, the most influential, trusted platform for a growing global community engaged in the transformation of the financial system and the emerging crypto economy, has successfully completed the migration of its media platform to Arc XP and the launch of its redesigned site launching in beta.
Economymartechseries.com

How Do You Build Successful Customer Loyalty Programs?

In the past, marketing teams have spent time and resources pouring all their energies into product positioning and messaging in order to attract new customers. Nevertheless, while creating new sales is critical on one side, pushing existing customers into repeat buying is also crucial. Studies have revealed that it is 6 times more important to retain a customer than to gain a new one from scratch.
Dallas, TXmartechseries.com

Amplifi Announces Global Partnership With Redpoint Global

As customer expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher daily, combining quality customer data with leading CDP technology is a must. As customers’ expectations for hyper-personalized experiences grow higher every day, combining high-quality customer data with leading Customer Data Platform technology is a must, Amplifi, a leading strategy and information management consultancy headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is delighted to announce its first truly global partnership with Redpoint Global to bring combined expertise and experience around customer data to enterprises in North America and EMEA.
Businessmartechseries.com

Brandzooka Ranks in the Top 1000 of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000

Self-service Digital Marketing Platform Grew by 516%, Earning its Second Year on the List. Inc. magazine revealed that Brandzooka is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Brooklyn, NYmartechseries.com

LocalFactor, A New Multi Platform Advertising Company, Leverages Technology and Innovation for America’s Leading Companies

LocalFactor, a new multi platform advertising company with partnerships with forward-thinking FORTUNE 200 and SMALL CAP companies, has launched with an ambitious mission to disrupt the way brands connect and access audiences on a local level leveraging cutting-edge technology. Founded by award-winning veteran marketing executive Evan Rutchik and headquartered in...
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

Installed Base Management Goes Mobile With Entytle’s Insyghts App For Industrial OEMs

Entytle launches ‘Work From Anywhere’ solution to empower OEM teams on the go with up-to-date Installed Base intelligence through its Insyghts Mobile app. Entytle, Inc., the world’s leading Installed Base Data Platform provider, announced the launch of the Insyghts mobile app for its customers on the iOS & Android platforms. The mobile app is an extension of its existing SaaS offering, while also serving as the reference app for what can be built on top of Entytle’s IBDP platform.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Global IDs Named in Inaugural 2021 Gartner® Market Guide for Active Metadata Management

The inaugural Market Guide for Active Metadata Management by Gartner has named Global IDs as a provider. Global IDs, a market leader in the metadata management software industry, was recognized as one of the active metadata providers in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Active Metadata Management.[1] This recognition comes on the heels of awards that Global IDs won recently based on the collective knowledge of real users.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

5 of the Easiest Ways to Make Data an Integral Part of Your Business' Digital Marketing

“What gets measured gets managed” is an old saying that’s stuck around for one reason — it’s true. Data is essential to every digital marketer. Gone are the days of putting up a billboard and hoping for customers. Now we can measure to a degree our ancestors would have never dreamed of. And that measurement allows us to create more targeted campaigns and know whether or not they worked.
Businessmartechseries.com

PFSweb Completes Sale of LiveArea Business to Merkle

PFSweb, a global commerce services company, announced that it has completed the sale of LiveArea, its global customer experience and commerce agency business unit, to Merkle, Inc., a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company within Dentsu Group’s international business, Dentsu International (Tokyo: 4324). Marketing Technology News: 1000 Views...
EconomyThrive Global

Jeff Ferguson of Amplitude Digital: “Be a marketer that uses digital”

If you want a successful career in digital marketing, don’t be a “digital” marketer. Be a marketer that uses digital. If you really want to make it in the long haul, don’t overly specialize in the digital side of things. Those days are drying up already and will be gone in the next 5–10 years. “Digital” will just be one option across a myriad of possibilities to reach a target audience.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarksNelson Launches Data Analytics Tool for Small and Mid-Sized Companies

MN Navigator fills a marketplace gap, giving smaller organizations access to data-based intelligence that drives better business decision making. MarksNelson has launched its first proprietary product, MN Navigator. The subscription-based data analytics solution gives small and mid-sized companies access to internal and industry data in formats that help them spot trends and business opportunities.
Businessmartechseries.com

Neustar Reaches Call Authentication Services Agreement with Prove

Agreement Paves the Way for Further Growth of TRUSTID’s Call Authentication Services. Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, announced today that the company and its subsidiary, TRUSTID, have entered into a call authentication services agreement with Prove, Inc. Marketing Technology News: Customer...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Marketing Tech for Next-Level Message Testing

The realities of the Covid-19 pandemic have forced brands to re-evaluate how they conduct message testing and secure consumer feedback. Marketers need to reconsider both the changes in how their consumers live their lives and the ways in which their teams conduct message testing. Though some of the changes that brands have integrated into their process can be attributed to the pandemic, there are several changes that will forever be considered as a permanent best practice. In particular, the marketers who have come to rely on digital message testing tools are realizing that these tools have vastly improved their processes and are here to stay.
Lifestylebusinesstraveller.com

Six Senses launches partnership with Luggage Free

Six Senses Hotels, Resorts and Spas has partnered with Luggage Free to transport guests’ baggage from home to one of its resorts or hotels in a bid to make travel hassle-free. Customers can now send their bags ahead of time to any of the IHG brand’s properties worldwide, with a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy