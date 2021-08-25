Mystery Plant: 'Bitter-bloom,' Sabatia angularis
The summer’s flower is to the summer sweet. Ah, late summer: hot and sticky, soft, fragrant mornings, with roiling storms darkening the afternoon skies, drenching our backyards, and bringing on evening symphonies of katydids and cicadas. It’s the time for sunscreen and bug repellant, and for plenty of fresh produce, iced tea, snow cones, lemonade and late sunsets. Maybe a final visit to the beach. Everything must end though, and there are signs that summer is slipping away. Before it goes, we can still enjoy some late-summer flowers.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
