Mystery Plant: 'Bitter-bloom,' Sabatia angularis

We’re big fans of the vegan dishes at Amaru. So when the same chef opened Bloom, a vegan restaurant in Wicker Park, we were excited. And our instincts were correct - the long menu is full of plant-based hits. Like the squash blossom-filled tamal topped with a rich mole, and a tomato flatbread with sweet tamarind saba and a cauliflower crust. And a lot of the dishes on the menu are also gluten-free and raw, so this place works well for a variety of dietary needs. The space keeps with the theme - it’s filled with plants and is bright enough that you won’t worry that said plants aren’t getting enough light. Right now it’s BYOB, and ideal for a casual date night, or a small group dinner with some vegetable-loving friends.