Instawork Names Jodee Kozlak, Former Target and Alibaba Group Executive, to Board of Directors

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Marketplace Platform Expands Board to Accelerate Growth and Provide Greater Value to Businesses and Workers Impacted by Ongoing Labor Shortage. Instawork, the leading digital marketplace connecting local businesses with skilled hourly professionals across the U.S., announced the appointment of Jodee Kozlak to its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in guiding fast-growing companies through global expansion, Kozlak’s expertise will enable Instawork to scale and continue momentum in creating economic opportunities for businesses recovering from COVID-19, as well as for skilled professionals looking to get back to work.

