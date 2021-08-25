Tuukka Rask on talks with Bruins: 'I will be a cheap goalie for them, I think'

When the Boston Bruins signed goalie Linus Ullmark to a five-year, $20 million contract on July 28, many NHL pundits and fans alike felt that meant there would be no way that longtime Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask would play for the Bruins again. In fact, probably half of the Bruins fan base and a good portion of the Boston media celebrated the very real chance that after 12 seasons, 10 as a starter, Rask’s career with the Bruins and likely in the NHL, was seemingly coming to an end. As far as the Boston Bruins are concerned though, not so fast.