NHL

Tuukka Rask on talks with Bruins: 'I will be a cheap goalie for them, I think'

By Rob Bradford
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 4 days ago

Appearing on The Greg Hill Show Wednesday morning, free agent goalie Tuukka Rask made it perfectly clear that his intention is to re-sign with the Boston Bruins

Boston, MA
All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

