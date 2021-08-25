Cancel
Cameyo Introduces Secure Cloud Tunneling to Further Reduce the Attack Surface for Remote & Hybrid Work Without VPNs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cameyo Extends Its Commitment to Zero Trust Security with New Capabilities & Achieves ISO 27001 Certification. Cameyo, the company that provides simple and secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) for any Digital Workspace, announced Secure Cloud Tunneling, a new technology that provides greater protection for organizations enabling remote & hybrid work by eliminating the need to open ports in their firewall – a practice that can increase exposure to hackers and ransomware. Cameyo’s Secure Cloud Tunneling expands upon its native Zero Trust security architecture and continues Cameyo’s tradition of providing the most secure access to business-critical applications on any device while reducing the attack surface for any organization with remote & hybrid workers.

