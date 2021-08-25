Cancel
Ochopee, FL

More Explores: Skunk Ape Headquarters

By Rachel Anderson
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
OCHOPEE, Fla. – Have you heard of the legend of the Skunk Ape?

It’s supposedly a four-toed, Bigfoot-like creature that lives in the Everglades, and there may be many more than just one!

The Skunk Ape Headquarters is home to sightings, footprints, pictures and so much more.

Stay overnight at the campground, or in one of the many lodging options offered. Take a pole boat ride, or rent a kayak and be sure to ask about the legend of the Skunk Ape! You might get lucky and see one for yourself.

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
