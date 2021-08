Mavenir Acquires Telestax to Enhance Its Business Messaging and Customer Engagement Platform with CPaaS

Currently in beta, the company is adding product and engineering resources leading up to a planned public app launch in Q1 2022. TIKI, the data privacy app that gives people ownership of their data and the option to protect, control and monetize it, launched its first-ever crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine enabling anyone to purchase a stake in the company – not just professional investors. TIKI is rapidly expanding its product and engineering teams to keep pace with its growing waitlist of over 122,000 users.