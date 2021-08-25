Cancel
Military

BSA to hold flag retirement ceremony

Southwest Times Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boy Scouts of America - Westark Area Council will be holding a flag retirement ceremony at the Riverfront Amphitheater on Saturday, Aug. 28. The Cub Scout pack, Scout troop and Venture Crew units will accept worn or torn flags from 6-8 p.m., and beginning at 8 p.m., the proper flag retirement ceremony will be conducted by Scouts in uniform.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsa#Retirement#Boy Scouts Of America#Scouts#Bsa#Cub Scout#Venture Crew
