In Advance of Next Week's Show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, King Crimson Bassist Talks About the Band's Latest Tour

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be selling off a bunch of signed guitars beginning on August 18 via online instrument marketplace Reverb. Per Reverb, these guitars were signed at various Rock Hall events over the years. Among the guitars soon to be up for sale include “…a Gibson Les Paul Signature ‘T’ signed by The Everly Brothers’ Don Everly, an Epiphone Les Paul signed by 2019 inductees Roxy Music, a Gibson ES-335 signed by every single performer at Chuck Berry’s American Music Masters ceremony, and more.”