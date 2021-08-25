Suspect nabbed in caught-on-video dousing of stranger with caustic liquid in Manhattan

An emotionally disturbed man wanted for burning a stranger in Manhattan with a caustic liquid has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Shaydul Alam, 35, was nabbed Tuesday and also charged with two menacing incidents, both involving a knife.

On July 5, at 10 p.m., he allegedly ambushed a 57-year-old man walking near W. 47th St. and 6th Ave. in Midtwon. Alam, who wasn’t wearing a shirt, doused the victim in the caught-on-video attack with what appeared to be some sort of cleaning material, according to cops.

The victim stumbled to the ground and the next day took himself to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia, where he was treated for second-degree burns.

Cops released video of the incident and asked the public’s help identifying the unhinged attacker.

The menacing incidents Alam is charged with both happened in Chelsea on July 7.

Alam, who lives in East New York, has several prior arrests for assault and menacing.