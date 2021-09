America’s first SUV makes another wicked appearance at auction. The Ford Bronco has always been, since its conception in 1965, America’s favorite offroading Sport Utility Vehicle. The capacity for daily drivability combined with the handling, traction, and clearance capabilities of an awesome offroader make it, essentially, the perfect SUV. Having become extremely popular among the younger crowd in the late ‘60s, the Bronco has returned to the public view in recent years. This is largely due to the release of the newest generation of Bronco which has also called a lot of attention to the wild horses of old. Whether it's climbing a rocky mountain trail or speeding away from the cops at a blistering 45 mph, the Bronco can do it all.