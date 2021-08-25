Cancel
Milwaukee, WI

55 or older? You could be a Bucks Grand Dancer!

By Rachel Frye
wtmj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to be a part of the 2021 NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks organization? Now is your chance!. The Bucks are holding auditions Wednesday night for Grand Dancers. “The Bucks Grand Dancers is a world-famous group that is never too old to play and loves to get their groove on. They are known around the world thanks to their viral dance moves, love for all things dance and for their ages – 55+, to be exact! If you are a senior that’s 55 or older, loves to dance, have fun and entertain the masses, this is the group for you!”

