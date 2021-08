Here’s what Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to say to the media after the joint practice with the Falcons on Wednesday:. (I wanted to ask you about tight ends. You seem to find them a lot. Is the offense geared to more opportunities for them or is it maybe a chemistry thing you have?) – “I think they do a good job of getting open out there on the field. A lot of the plays are tailored towards us going through our progressions in the quarterback room. Whoever is open, that’s really who we are trying to get the ball to. Obviously, it’s easier said than done.”