6-Year-Old Girl Mowed Down, Killed While Crossing Brooklyn Street; Mother Unable To Save Her

A 6-year-old girl was struck and killed by an SUV while she was crossing a Brooklyn, New York street Tuesday night, police sources said. The unnamed girl was walking through the intersection of 12th Avenue and 67th Street in Dyker Heights at approximately 8:50 p.m. when a Lexus SUV struck her, the New York Daily News reported, citing police. Her mother allegedly attempted to pull her to safety, but she was unable to save her.