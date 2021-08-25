Cancel
‘Erasing Frank’: first trailer for Venice Critics’ Week title (exclusive)

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScreen can unveil the first trailer for Erasing Frank, which will receive its world premiere in the Critics’ Week strand (September 1-11) of the Venice Film Festival. The debut feature from Hungarian director Gábor Fabricius, it’s set in 1983, behind the Iron Curtain in Budapest. Benjamin Fuchs stars as Frank – the singer of a punk band, who is taken by the police to a psychiatric hospital to silence him after he speaks out against a totalitarian regime.

Comments / 0

The Hollywood Reporter

