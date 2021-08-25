‘Erasing Frank’: first trailer for Venice Critics’ Week title (exclusive)

One of the more intriguing premieres in Venice Film Festival’s Orizzonti Extra section this year is Teemu Nikki’s The Blind Man Who Did Not Want To See Titanic. Shot from a blind man’s perspective, the atypical action/thriller film follows a man who has to go through hell to reach his loved one. Jaakko is blind and disabled, tightened to his wheelchair. He loves Sirpa. Living far away, they have never met in person, but they meet every day over the phone. When Sirpa is overwhelmed by the shocking news, Jaakko decides to go to her immediately despite his condition. In any case, he just needs to rely on the help of five strangers in five places: from home to taxi, from taxi to station, from station to train, from train to taxi and finally from taxi to… her. Ahead of the Venice premiere, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive trailer.