Chase Elliott documentary debuts on Peacock today

By Dustin Long
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDale Earnhardt Jr. goes behind the scenes with reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott in the documentary “Chase” that debuts today on Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. “Who is this guy?” Earnhardt asks in the documentary. “In this moment, he’s … the champion of the NASCAR Cup Series. But I want to go beyond that to see how he grew up from a little kid following his dad up and down pit road to the next big thing in racing to the man holding that (championship) trophy.”

nascar.nbcsports.com

