Strategic Solution Partners Expands Services to Offer Revenue Optimization Courses

Strategic Solution Partners has announced the launch of a new revenue optimization course catalog. The company is expanding its existing strategic alliance with SalesBoost to provide online training for its hospitality clients looking to boost sales, optimize revenue, and drive profits. Suzanne Swafford, Associate Partner of Revenue Optimization at SSP, developed a robust course catalog that will be offered as part of this program, utilizing Salesboost’s innovative online training platform. The courses are designed to educate emerging Revenue Leaders, Hotel Department Leaders, and Executive Committee Members as well as sharpen skills of existing Revenue Managers and Directors. This initiative is a significant complement to SSP's revenue optimization and strategy consulting services.