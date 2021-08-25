Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Strategic Solution Partners Expands Services to Offer Revenue Optimization Courses

hospitalitynet.org
 4 days ago

Strategic Solution Partners has announced the launch of a new revenue optimization course catalog. The company is expanding its existing strategic alliance with SalesBoost to provide online training for its hospitality clients looking to boost sales, optimize revenue, and drive profits. Suzanne Swafford, Associate Partner of Revenue Optimization at SSP, developed a robust course catalog that will be offered as part of this program, utilizing Salesboost’s innovative online training platform. The courses are designed to educate emerging Revenue Leaders, Hotel Department Leaders, and Executive Committee Members as well as sharpen skills of existing Revenue Managers and Directors. This initiative is a significant complement to SSP's revenue optimization and strategy consulting services.

www.hospitalitynet.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Strategic Alliance#Ssp#Revenue Leaders#Hotel Department Leaders#Executive Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businesspabusinesscentral.com

Videon appoints Tricia Iboshi as CEO and expands senior marketing and sales team

Videon, a leader in edge computing for video based in State College, Pennsylvania, has announced the appointment of Tricia Iboshi, previously Chief Operating Officer at Videon, as Chief Executive Officer and the addition of several senior marketing, operations, and sales leadership hires to its rapidly growing team. Todd Erdley remains the Founder, President, and Chairman.
TechnologyExecutiveBiz

COO Suzanne McBride on Iridium’s IoT Subscriber Growth, Government Business

Suzanne McBride, chief operations officer of Iridium Communications, said the company is poised to launch its next internet-of-things products and grow its government segment with engineering service offerings. “We have some strategic initiatives in the works,” McBride told Via Satellite in an interview. She attributed personal communications to the record...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

School of Hotel and Tourism Management & World Travel and Tourism Council Enter into Partnership to Facilitate Sustainable Growth of Travel and Tourism

The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate and work together for the sustainable growth of global travel and tourism. The World Travel and Tourism Council...
Technologymartechseries.com

Lift AI Partners with Drift to Optimize Website Conversion and Accelerate Revenue

Lift AI announces partnership with Drift for providing technology and services to enterprise customers to optimize website conversion and accelerate revenue growth. Lift AI, the leading anonymous buyer intent data solution, announced a partnership with Drift, the world’s leading Revenue Acceleration Platform, providing technology and services to its enterprise customers to optimize website conversion and accelerate revenue growth. Lift AI will develop playbooks, chat engagement strategies and custom service offerings for Drift customers to deliver engaging website experiences that lead to higher conversions, pipeline and ultimately, revenue.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Q : What is a distribution strategy?

Distribution strategy helps to improve the way customers interact with your business, leading to customer satisfaction and repeat business. It can also help you streamline your business to make it more efficient. Through a more efficient business and improved customer satisfaction, this strategy can lead to higher profits. Research has...
IndustryCoinTelegraph

Flurry Finance partners with Polygon for optimized yield farming

Hong Kong, Aug. 26, 2021 — Flurry Finance has formed a partnership with Polygon to scale up convenient cross-chain yield farming for the decentralized finance community. The tie-up between Flurry Finance and Polygon reflects Flurry’s goal to elevate its stable rhoTokens as a medium of exchange in daily transactions and keep network fees low. This aligns with the Matic network’s modest fee structure, making Flurry Finance and Polygon a perfect match.
Businessfranchising.com

City Wide Facility Solutions Partners with BASYS Processing to Enhance Commercial Maintenance Services

World-Class Payment Processing for Single-Source Commercial Maintenance Clients. August 26, 2021 // Franchising.com // Lenexa, Kansas - City Wide Facility Solutions has partnered with BASYS Processing to bring world-class payment processing to its clients. With this strategic partnership, clients of City Wide will have access to iQ Pro, BASYS' proprietary payment processing solution. iQ Pro helps B2B organizations qualify for the lowest possible rates on card-not-present (CNP) transactions, saving valuable time and money. This partnership will benefit City Wide clients who want to simplify their facility management operations further.
Real Estateirei.com

AIA and GLP announce global strategic investment partnership

AIA Group has formed a strategic partnership with GLP to invest in the global logistics real estate industry and related opportunities. The positive long-term trends that are driving the growth of the global logistics real estate sector provide AIA with immense opportunities to diversify its investment portfolio and enhance returns for its customers and shareholders. The partnership will enable AIA to leverage GLP’s investment experience and expertise in this area.
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Nayara Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Bring Revenue Science to Its Growing Portfolio

IDeaS, a SAS company, the world’s leading provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today its new partnership with Nayara Resorts, beginning with the implementation of IDeaS G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) at two of the hotel group’s boutique resorts: Nayara Gardens and Nayara Springs by Costa Rica’s Arenal Volcano National Park.
Economythepaypers.com

SUNRATE, Trustana to provide settlement services in APAC

Asia-based B2B digital payments platform SUNRATE has partnered with B2B trade platform Trustana to provide settlement services for Asia Pacific’s food trade industry. With the agri-food sector contributing USD 717 billion to economies across Southeast Asia, there reportedly is a massive opportunity for businesses and fintechs around the world to tap into the industry. This explosive growth, coupled with developments in the B2B trade space, has enabled both companies to come together to deliver a solution for Trustana’s customers. With SUNRATE’s payment services, Trustana will be able to offer their global clientele access to a safe and convenient settlement gateway.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

Transforming the legal profession: smart solutions to drive hospitality’s next tech revolution

Technology is transforming every aspect of the hospitality industry, from online booking, guest apps and in-stay experiences to management tools, industry analytics and more. One crucial area that is often overlooked however, is a hotel’s legal department. While this is undoubtedly one of the most important parts of a company’s structure, many legal processes and procedures are still completed manually.
Technologymartechseries.com

Authenticom Launches ContactVia Helping Car Dealers Enhance Consumer Relationships Through Communication Channel Preference, Data Privacy Management

Software Solution is Integrated Directly into DealerVault, Authenticom’s Cloud-based Web Platform. Authenticom, Inc., the automotive retail industry’s leading data solutions provider, announced the launch of ContactVia, a software solution that allows automotive retailers to give their customers a choice in how they hear from the dealership. Marketing Technology News: NetDocuments...
Cell Phonesthedallasnews.net

Master Your Rush POS (Formerly Koomi) and TD Merchant Solutions Now Provide an Integrated Payment-Processing Solution for Restaurants

Experiencing significant growth during the pandemic, Master Your Rush (MYR), together with TD Merchant Solutions, will support restaurants in streamlining operations and enhancing customer experience. Montreal, Canada - August 24th, 2021 Montreal-based MYR (formerly known as Koomi) has announced the integration of its point-of-sale (POS) technology with TD Merchant Solutions'...
Technologyhospitalitynet.org

Duetto & Agilysys Announce New Two-Way Solution Integration With Agilysys Stay PMS

San Francisco, CA & Alpharetta, GA, August 24, 2021 — Duetto, hospitality’s innovative software as a service provider of revenue strategy solutions, and Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced the expansion of their relationship with the general availability of a seamless two-way integration between Agilysys Stay PMS and Duetto.
EconomyAxios

Data Capability Product Owner

Barings’ is seeking a product owner to join its Digital Product Innovation team focused on our Enterprise Data, Data Science and Insights functional areas. The mission of this team is to build and enhance data and data insight capabilities through digital means by partnering with the digital product innovation product team to develop successful product strategies. The primary product emphasis rests on the portfolio of applications and services leveraged internally to conduct ongoing investment activities and business operations within a particular domain. This position will report to the Head of Digital Product Innovation.
Softwaremartechseries.com

TransUnion Introduces TruAudience Marketing Solutions to Power Privacy-Centric Identity and Data Capabilities for Omnichannel Advertising

Solution suite is a culmination of TransUnion capabilities and roll-up of Tru Optik, Signal Digital and TruSignal Acquisitions. TransUnion unveiled the launch of its TruAudience® solutions to provide a foundation of trust on which businesses build future-proofed identity and data capabilities. With insight into 98% of U.S. adults and more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy