While thousands of people have crowded the airport to try to flee, many others, are stuck in limbo, unsure whether it is safer to try to go home or stay where they are. Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Afghan families who have been camping in searing heat at a Kabul park after the Taliban overran their provinces begged for food and shelter on Thursday, the most visible face of a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the war-torn country.