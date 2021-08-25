Cancel
Hampshire County, WV

Covid-19 facts, developments

Hampshire Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany patients are vaccine hesitant because of misconceptions about what material is in the vaccine as well as contraindications. With regard to the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, there are no metals, latex or preservatives. There are no contraindications to receiving the vaccine other than severe reactions to previous vaccines, such as anaphylaxis.

Pfizer
Health
New Zealand
Pharmaceuticals
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public Health

Who doesn’t need the COVID-19 vaccine?

SALT LAKE CITY (KTVX) – “So it’s very rare for an individual to not be qualified to get the vaccine,” Sheffield explains. “The key reason not to be vaccinated, or what is called a contraindication, is if you’ve had an allergic reaction to that specific COVID vaccine.”. Sheffield says if...
Public Health

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
Agriculture

FACT CHECK: Can Ivermectin cure or prevent COVID-19?

(KWQC) - Could a livestock anti-parasitic medication cure or prevent COVID-19? The answer is still unknown, but doctors say you shouldn’t rush to your local farm supply store. Rumors of a magical cure to COVID-19 by way of Ivermectin started after an Australian study was released showing signs the drug...
Medical & Biotech

FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

(KWQC) - As Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, the claim that the pharmaceutical company’s CEO, Albert Bourla, is not vaccinated emerged. That claim is false. In fact, according to a tweet on the CEO’s own page, he is fully vaccinated and received his second Pfizer/BioNTech immunization on...
Public Health

Food Allergies and COVID-19 Vaccine Facts

Life with food allergies (FAs), as with any chronic condition, adds layers of complexity to decisions. As nurses with experience caring for children with FA in our families or in our practices, we understand that choosing COVID vaccination can be a tough decision for some, but are heartened by the overall safety and effectiveness of the vaccines to date.
Public Health

Myths and facts about COVID-19 vaccination

Provincetown: How much worse would Provincetown’s COVID-19 outbreak have been without vaccines?. Vaccine hesitancy: How do you convince an unvaccinated person?. MYTH: The COVID-19 vaccines were developed too fast to be safe. But in reality, the mRNA technology behind the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines had been in development for nearly...
Industry
SlashGear

Pfizer Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine and the FDA: 6 key facts

The FDA has fully approved Comirnaty, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, in a move that’s likely to put greater attention on the wisdom of being immunized and whether employers can legally require it of their employees. While Comirnaty may be approved now, though, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the emergency use authorization, or indeed of monitoring those vaccinated for any long-term side effects.
Medical & Biotech
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
Public Health

When Is a Person With COVID-19 Most Infectious?

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- New research delivers an answer to a burning question: When are COVID-19 patients most infectious?. The answer? Two days before and three days after they develop symptoms. The findings highlight the importance of rapid testing and quarantine if someone is feeling sick, the...
Science

NIH Scientists Develop Faster, Cheaper COVID-19 Test

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have developed a new sample preparation method to detect SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The method bypasses extraction of the virus’ genetic RNA material, simplifying sample purification and potentially reducing test time and cost. The method is the result of a collaboration among researchers at the National Eye Institute (NEI), the NIH Clinical Center (CC), and the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR).
Science

Adverse Events Associated With BNT162b2 Vaccination ID'd

FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Vaccination with the BNT162b2 mRNA vaccine against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is associated with an increased risk for myocarditis and lymphadenopathy, according to a study published online Aug. 25 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Noam Barda, M.D., from...
Fargo, ND

FACT CHECK: Does the COVID-19 vaccine actually cause infertility?

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Misinformation online about infertility and COVID-19 vaccines has prevented several young women from getting the shot. The side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccine are already well known: A sore arm, fever, chills and fatigue. One risk you won’t see or hear about regarding the shot is infertility and it’s not because it’s being swept under the rug.
Beaumont, TX

DEVELOPING: Beaumont Health Department to offer 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Public Health Department - The Beaumont Public Health Department will be administering the 3rd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people with a moderately to severely weakened immune system, who have already received two (2) doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, on August 24, 26, and 31 from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. You will need to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record to receive a 3rd dose.

