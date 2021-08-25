New Hidden Fee On Cruise Ships And The Civil Air Reserve Fleet

Disney’s great production of Kipling’s “Jungle Book” has a parallel in recent Key West politics. The honeyed words of the Kaa-like spokesman for Safer Cleaner Ships (SCS) were brought abruptly into clear focus at last week’s city commission meeting. Like 60% of Key West voters, the mayor and at least some commissioners have long been entranced by SCS concerning their cruise ship-restricting referenda and ordinances. They seemingly were hypnotized into believing that a group of under-informed, intolerant political activists had all the cruise ship answers. In the manner of Bagheera, the firm words of the city attorney have hopefully broken the spell that threatens to devour Key West taxpayers.