The boom in e-commerce, which was touched off more than a year ago by the coronavirus pandemic, may be showing signs of losing steam. U.S. e-commerce sales in the second quarter totaled $222.5 billion, up 9.1% from the same quarter a year ago, according to numbers released Thursday by the Commerce Department. That rate of increase is the slowest since at least the first quarter of 2018 and down markedly just since the first quarter, when e-commerce sales registered a robust 39% jump year-over-year.