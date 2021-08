Chubby’s Mattress & Furniture is a local chain mattress and furniture stores with a few locations in the area, including one on SPID. Customers of this location recommend it online. They are captivated by the smooth experience they had. Many said its professional staff is informative, and that overall, it offers great deals at affordable prices. Something interesting to note about Chubby’s is that this family-owned business decided to name the store after its family pet Chubby. This business gives back to its community and became a generous supporter of P.A.A.C. (People Assisting Animal Control). It is also a major recycler of mattresses and furniture, to help lessen the environmental impact of its goods.